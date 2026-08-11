Kärcher's long flat jet nozzle is ideal for abrasive applications during dry ice cleaning of components, injection moulds or even robotic lawnmowers. This means that stubborn encrustations, paint, oils, lubricants and soot can be removed with ease. The flat jet nozzle is made from robust aluminium and stainless steel, can be rotated in the trigger gun and, thanks to an intelligent quick-change system, is extremely easy to handle.