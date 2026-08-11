Flat jet nozzle long Advanced Ø4mm
Long, sturdy, rotatable power flat jet nozzle for use with dry ice cleaners from Kärcher. Features quick-change system and is also particularly well-suited to abrasive applications.
Kärcher's long flat jet nozzle is ideal for abrasive applications during dry ice cleaning of components, injection moulds or even robotic lawnmowers. This means that stubborn encrustations, paint, oils, lubricants and soot can be removed with ease. The flat jet nozzle is made from robust aluminium and stainless steel, can be rotated in the trigger gun and, thanks to an intelligent quick-change system, is extremely easy to handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.4