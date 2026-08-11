Flat jet nozzle long L2P Ø5 mm
Long, robust flat jet nozzle for use with dry ice cleaners from Kärcher, can be rotated in the trigger gun. Features quick-change system, particularly well-suited to abrasive applications.
Kärcher's long flat jet nozzle is ideal for abrasive applications during dry ice cleaning of components, injection moulds or even robotic lawnmowers. It removes stubborn incrustations, but also paints, oils and lubricants or soot with ease. The nozzle, made of aluminium and stainless steel, is very robust and can be rotated in the trigger gun. The intelligent quick-change system makes handling the flat jet nozzle extremely easy and convenient.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (lb)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.9 x 1.6 x 0.9