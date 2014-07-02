Floor tool neutrally DN35

For wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher: aluminium floor nozzle (DN 35) with a width of 370 mm, including brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.

Aluminum wet/dry floor nozzle in nominal size 1.38 in. (35 mm) with a width of 14.57 in. (370 mm) and side rollers. The squeegees and brush strips can be changed quickly and easily using a clip. The nozzle is ideal for removing fine dust, coarse dirt, or liquids with Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Color Black
Weight (lb) 2
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 2.1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 15 x 7.9 x 3.3
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