Floor tool neutrally DN35
For wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher: aluminium floor nozzle (DN 35) with a width of 370 mm, including brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.
Aluminum wet/dry floor nozzle in nominal size 1.38 in. (35 mm) with a width of 14.57 in. (370 mm) and side rollers. The squeegees and brush strips can be changed quickly and easily using a clip. The nozzle is ideal for removing fine dust, coarse dirt, or liquids with Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|2.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15 x 7.9 x 3.3