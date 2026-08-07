Floor tool packaged NW35 14.15-inch / 360 mm
14.17 in. (360 mm) wide wet and dry floor nozzle with easy-to-change inserts. Including brush strips and squeegees.
With the Adv wet/dry floor nozzle in DN 35 made of robust plastic, liquids, coarse dirt and fine dust can be easily removed. The floor nozzle is 360 mm wide, includes side rollers and is suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The brush strips and squeegees can be changed quickly and easily using a clip.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight (lb)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|14.2 x 8.7 x 3.5
Videos
Compatible machines
Find parts for Floor tool packaged NW35 14.15-inch / 360 mm
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.