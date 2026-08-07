FR Classic Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner

The ideal entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for cleaning surfaces indoors and outdoors. With splash guard and up to 2,175 PSI working pressure.

The FR Classic is the entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for splash-proof cleaning of surfaces indoors and outdoors. This machine has an impressive working pressure of up to 150 bar and a water flow rate of 600 litres per hour at 40°C. Note: nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (lb) 4.6
Compatible machines
Accessories
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