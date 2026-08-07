FRV 30 Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner
FRV 30: Surface cleaner with integrated dirty water suction.
Automatic dirty water suction and 15 ft hose eliminate the need for rinsing. Features non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearings. Machine-specific nozzle kit sold separately. Max. 3,625 PSI / 265 GPH / 140°F.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|12.3
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