HD Mid Class Cage Pressure Washer - HD 2.3/15 M Cage Ed
The robust HD Mid Class Cage Series mobile cold-water pressure washer is designed for daily commercial use, featuring a 3-piston axial pump and tubular steel frame to protect the pump unit.
Whether in vertical or horizontal use: the unheated Cage mid class can cope with any situation in tough, daily commercial use. These mobile, very robust machines are equipped with a new 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head, which makes possible an improvement of up to 15 percent in cleaning performance and energy efficiency. An automatic pressure relief device is integrated to protect all the high-pressure components, and an additional water filter is installed for the pump itself. This series is designed to make servicing very easy and is equipped with a powder-coated tubular steel frame which ensures that the high-pressure cleaner can be used in even the toughest applications without damage.
Features and benefits
Durable and robust
- Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components.
- The tubular steel frame is also suitable for simple fastening of the machine in the service vehicle.
- Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
High-quality equipment
- Automatic pressure relief for protecting components.
- Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor.
- High-quality brass cylinder head.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|110 / 120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Operating pressure (psi)
|1500
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|2.3
|Color
|anthracite
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|88.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|95.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15.75 x 17.9 x 27.6
Accessories
- Walk-behind floor sweeper: EASY!Force
Equipment
- Suction nozzles: with stainless steel pistons
- Ride-on floor scrubber
Cleaning application
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, as well as the construction, manufacturing, and transportation industries.
Detergents
HD Mid Class Cage Series Specifications
Model
HD 2.3/15 M Cage Ed
Part No.
1.150-936.0
GPM
2.3
PSI
1500
Drive
Direct
Electrical
110V / 1ph
Amps
19
Pump
Kärcher Axial
Model
Part No.
1.150-939.0
GPM
3.0
PSI
2000
Drive
Direct
Electrical
230V / 1ph
Amps
18
Pump
Kärcher Axial
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.