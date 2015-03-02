Whether in vertical or horizontal use: the unheated Cage mid class can cope with any situation in tough, daily commercial use. These mobile, very robust machines are equipped with a new 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head, which makes possible an improvement of up to 15 percent in cleaning performance and energy efficiency. An automatic pressure relief device is integrated to protect all the high-pressure components, and an additional water filter is installed for the pump itself. This series is designed to make servicing very easy and is equipped with a powder-coated tubular steel frame which ensures that the high-pressure cleaner can be used in even the toughest applications without damage.