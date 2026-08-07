Gray Vaccum Hose, 8 Feet
Vaccum hose, 8 feet
The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2.5 m hose is connected to the device with a bayonet 2.0 connection and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. Both 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight (lb)
|1.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|16.9 x 15 x 3.5
Compatible machines
Find parts for Gray Vaccum Hose, 8 Feet
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