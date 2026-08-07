Designed for Kärcher professional pressure washers with Servo Control and flow rates of 4.0 to 11.0 GPM, our Foam Cannon Max delivers industry-leading performance. This system reduces detergent consumption by up to 50% while producing thick, high-cling foam. Built for the long haul, the Foam Cannon Max features a heavy-duty brass base and premium internal components to ensure an extended service life. The innovative three-stage dosing plate provides precise chemical control, effectively preventing accidental adjustments during operation. The detergent tank is equally specialized: its stable, ergonomic design includes a secondary grip point at the neck for better handling, an extra-wide mouth for spill-free filling, and a multi-start thread for lightning-fast bottle swaps.