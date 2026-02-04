Premium Mojave Series Pressure Washer - HDS 4.0/20-4 Ea
Crush the toughest dirt. Higher cleaning performance with the electric-powered and diesel-heated Mojave hot water pressure washer.
The Kärcher Mojave series is the perfect all-around machine for a variety of applications such as agriculture, automotive, and transportation. The Mojave delivers the highest performance for best cleaning results - all combined in a robust package. Innovative features engineered with high quality components make for a product able to withstand harsh working conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|4
|Operating pressure (psi)
|2000
|Power (A)
|30
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|550
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|50 x 40 x 50
Additional Models
Prime - Steam feature and pressure adjustment not available
Plus - Includes steam feature and pressure adjustment at unloader
Premium - Includes steam feature and Servo pressure adjustment
Model
HDS 2.2/12 Ed
Class
Prime
Part No.
1.109-151.0
GPM
2.2
PSI
1200
Motor Type
2-pole
Electrical
120V/1ph
Amps
20
Steam Mode
No
Pressure Adjustment
n/a
Model
HDS 3.0/20-4 Ea/Eg
Class
Plus
Part No.
1.109-153.0
GPM
3.0
PSI
2000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
208-230V/1ph
Amps
26
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
At unloader
Model
HDS 3.5/30 Eg
Class
Plus
Part No.
1.109-154.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
3000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
208V/1ph
Amps
35
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
At unloader
Model
HDS 3.5/30-4 Ea
Class
Plus
Part No.
1.109-155.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
3000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
230V/1ph
Amps
35
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
At unloader
Model
HDS 4.0/20 Eg
Class
Premium
Part No.
1.109-156.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
2000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
208V/1ph
Amps
30
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
Servo Control
Model
HDS 4.0/20-4 Ea
Class
Premium
Part No.
1.109-157.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
2000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
230V/1ph
Amps
30
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
Servo Control
Model
HDS 4.0/20-4 Eh/Eb
Class
Premium
Part No.
1.109-158.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
2000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
208-230V/3ph
Amps
24
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
Servo Control
Model
HDS 4.0/20-4 Ec
Class
Premium
Part No.
1.109-159.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
2000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
460V/3ph
Amps
12
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
Servo Control
Model
HDS 4.0/30-4 Eh/Eb
Class
Premium
Part No.
1.109-163.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
3000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
208-230V/3ph
Amps
30
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
Servo Control
Model
HDS 4.0/30-4 Ec
Class
Premium
Part No.
1.109-164.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
3000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
460V/3ph
Amps
14
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
Servo Control
Model
HDS 4.0/30-4 Ef
Class
Premium
Part No.
1.109-165.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
3000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
575V/3ph
Amps
12
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
Servo Control
Model
HDS 5.0/30-4 Eh/Eb
Class
Premium
Part No.
1.109-166.0
GPM
5.0
PSI
3000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
208-230V/3ph
Amps
34
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
Servo Control
Model
HDS 5.0/30-4 Ec
Class
Premium
Part No.
1.109-167.0
GPM
5.0
PSI
3000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
460V/3ph
Amps
16
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
Servo Control
Model
HDS 5.0/30-4 Ef
Class
Premium
Part No.
1.109-168.0
GPM
5.0
PSI
3000
Motor Type
4-pole
Electrical
575V/3ph
Amps
13
Steam Mode
Yes
Pressure Adjustment
Servo Control
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.