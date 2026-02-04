Premium Mojave Series Pressure Washer - HDS 4.0/20-4 Ea

Crush the toughest dirt. Higher cleaning performance with the electric-powered and diesel-heated Mojave hot water pressure washer.

The Kärcher Mojave series is the perfect all-around machine for a variety of applications such as agriculture, automotive, and transportation. The Mojave delivers the highest performance for best cleaning results - all combined in a robust package. Innovative features engineered with high quality components make for a product able to withstand harsh working conditions.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 4
Operating pressure (psi) 2000
Power (A) 30
Phase (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 550
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 50 x 40 x 50

Accessories

  • Vacuum sweepers walk-behind
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for Mojave Series

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Additional Models

Prime - Steam feature and pressure adjustment not available
Plus - Includes steam feature and pressure adjustment at unloader
Premium - Includes steam feature and Servo pressure adjustment

Model

HDS 2.2/12 Ed

Class

Prime

Part No.

1.109-151.0

GPM

2.2

PSI

1200

Motor Type

2-pole

Electrical

120V/1ph

Amps

20

Steam Mode

No

Pressure Adjustment

n/a

Model

HDS 3.0/20-4 Ea/Eg

Class

Plus

Part No.

1.109-153.0

GPM

3.0

PSI

2000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

208-230V/1ph

Amps

26

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

At unloader

Model

HDS 3.5/30 Eg

Class

Plus

Part No.

1.109-154.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

208V/1ph

Amps

35

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

At unloader

Model

HDS 3.5/30-4 Ea

Class

Plus

Part No.

1.109-155.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

230V/1ph

Amps

35

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

At unloader

Model

HDS 4.0/20 Eg

Class

Premium

Part No.

1.109-156.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

2000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

208V/1ph

Amps

30

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

Servo Control

Model

HDS 4.0/20-4 Ea

Class

Premium

Part No.

1.109-157.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

2000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

230V/1ph

Amps

30

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

Servo Control

Model

HDS 4.0/20-4 Eh/Eb

Class

Premium

Part No.

1.109-158.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

2000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

208-230V/3ph

Amps

24

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

Servo Control

Model

HDS 4.0/20-4 Ec

Class

Premium

Part No.

1.109-159.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

2000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

460V/3ph

Amps

12

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

Servo Control

Model

HDS 4.0/30-4 Eh/Eb

Class

Premium

Part No.

1.109-163.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

3000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

208-230V/3ph

Amps

30

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

Servo Control

Model

HDS 4.0/30-4 Ec

Class

Premium

Part No.

1.109-164.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

3000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

460V/3ph

Amps

14

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

Servo Control

Model

HDS 4.0/30-4 Ef

Class

Premium

Part No.

1.109-165.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

3000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

575V/3ph

Amps

12

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

Servo Control

Model

HDS 5.0/30-4 Eh/Eb

Class

Premium

Part No.

1.109-166.0

GPM

5.0

PSI

3000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

208-230V/3ph

Amps

34

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

Servo Control

Model

HDS 5.0/30-4 Ec

Class

Premium

Part No.

1.109-167.0

GPM

5.0

PSI

3000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

460V/3ph

Amps

16

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

Servo Control

Model

HDS 5.0/30-4 Ef

Class

Premium

Part No.

1.109-168.0

GPM

5.0

PSI

3000

Motor Type

4-pole

Electrical

575V/3ph

Amps

13

Steam Mode

Yes

Pressure Adjustment

Servo Control

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.