Microfibre cloth set
Features and benefits
Floor cloth of microfibres
- Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
- Machine wash 60 °C possible
Microfibre cover for hand tool
- Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|white
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|7.87 x 4.92 x 1.57
Cleaning application
- Kitchen work surfaces
- Wall tiles and grout
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Hobs
- Exhaust hoods
- Refrigerator (inside/outside)
- Hard floors