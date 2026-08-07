Microfibre cloth set

Features and benefits
Floor cloth of microfibres
  • Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
  • Machine wash 60 °C possible
Microfibre cover for hand tool
  • Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
Specifications

Technical data

Color white
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 7.87 x 4.92 x 1.57
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
  • Kitchen work surfaces
  • Wall tiles and grout
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Hobs
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Refrigerator (inside/outside)
  • Hard floors