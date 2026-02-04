Nozzle parquet
The Kärcher parquet nozzle with soft bristles for the gentle cleaning of parquet floors and other sensitive hard floors.
Parquet nozzle with soft bristles for a gentle cleaning of hard floors such as parquet and laminate as well as cork, PVC, linoleum and tiled floors.
Features and benefits
Suitable accessory for the Kärcher VC 2 and VC 3 vacuum cleaners
Parquet nozzle with soft bristles
- For a gentle cleaning of hard floors
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11.9 x 4.5 x 7