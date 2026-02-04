Nozzle parquet

The Kärcher parquet nozzle with soft bristles for the gentle cleaning of parquet floors and other sensitive hard floors.

Parquet nozzle with soft bristles for a gentle cleaning of hard floors such as parquet and laminate as well as cork, PVC, linoleum and tiled floors.

Features and benefits
Suitable accessory for the Kärcher VC 2 and VC 3 vacuum cleaners
Parquet nozzle with soft bristles
  • For a gentle cleaning of hard floors
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Color Black
Weight (lb) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.8
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 11.9 x 4.5 x 7
Compatible machines