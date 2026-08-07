Pressure washer hose, heavy-duty

65 ft. high-pressure hose (3/8"), for up to 5,800 PSI pressure. With AVS hose reel connection and double steel reinforcement. EASY!Lock hand screw connection at other end of the hose.

65 ft. high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (3/8") with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Two-layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. 3/8" / 311°F / 5,800 PSI.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°F) max. 311
Max pressure (psi) 5802
Length (ft) 66
Connecting thread 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 13.4
Pressure washer hose, heavy-duty
Compatible machines