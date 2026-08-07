Pressure washer hose, heavy-duty
65 ft. high-pressure hose (3/8"), for up to 5,800 PSI pressure. With AVS hose reel connection and double steel reinforcement. EASY!Lock hand screw connection at other end of the hose.
65 ft. high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (3/8") with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Two-layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. 3/8" / 311°F / 5,800 PSI.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°F)
|max. 311
|Max pressure (psi)
|5802
|Length (ft)
|66
|Connecting thread
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|13.4