Automatic hose reel, coated

Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 65 ft. high-pressure hose.

Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 65 ft. high-pressure hose.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (ft) 65
Color Black
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 24.7

Accessories

  • Optimized contour detection
Accessories
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