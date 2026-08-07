Automatic hose reel, coated
Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 65 ft. high-pressure hose.
Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 65 ft. high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (ft)
|65
|Color
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|24.7
Accessories
- Optimized contour detection
Accessories
Find parts for Automatic hose reel, coated
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.