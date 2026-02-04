The innovative HDS E 3.3/25-4 M Ef is an electrically-heated hot water pressure washer that boasts outstanding energy efficiency and a particularly high working temperature. With an innovative highly effective boiler insulation made from a special foam, power consumption is drastically reduced in continuous standby mode. This provides energy savings of up to 40%. An eco!efficiency mode automatically switches the machine into the particularly efficient 140°F mode, saving valuable resources. The high work temperature (up to 185°F) is especially advantageous on greasy and oily stains, where a temperature of up to 160°F can be maintained in continuous operation thanks to servo control.