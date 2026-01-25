HDS Special Class Pressure Washer - HDS-E 3.3/25-4M Ec

This hot water pressure washer contains an electric boiler for use where exhaust gases need to be avoided. It is efficient and eco-friendly, with energy savings up to 40%.

The innovative HDS E 3.3/25-4 M Ec is an electrically-heated hot water pressure washer that boasts outstanding energy efficiency and a particularly high work temperature. With an innovative and highly effective boiler insulation made from a special foam, power consumption is drastically reduced in continuous standby mode. This allows energy savings of up to 40%. An eco!efficiency mode automatically switches the machine into the particularly efficient 60°C mode, saving valuable resources. The high work temperature (up to 185°F) is especially advantageous on greasy and oily stains, where a temperature of up to 158°F can be maintained in continuous operation thanks to servo control.

Features and benefits
Especially high work temperature
Large hot water tank (max. 85 °C). Up to 45 °C in continuous operation under full load or 70 °C with servo control.
Mobility concept
"Jogger" design with large wheels and castors. For easy tilting when negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
Highly energy efficient, for high cost savings
Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40 % energy in standby mode.
Operating concept
  • Storage hooks for power cord and high-pressure hose.
  • Clearly arranged control panel.
  • Central control panel with service indicators.
Save time and energy with EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
  • Work without straining your hands with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 1.6 / 3.3
Operating pressure (psi) 465 - 2520
Power (hp) 7.5
Voltage (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 460 / 60
Connected load (A) 48
Weight without accessories (lb) 256
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 287.3
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 311.5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 52.4 x 29.5 x 41.7

Accessories

  • Walk-behind floor sweeper: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 50 ft
  • Spray lance: 41 in
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Pressure Washers
  • Cold water compact class
  • Ride-on floor scrubber
  • Two detergent tanks
Additional Models

Model

HDS-E 3.3/25-4M Ec

Part No.

1.030-902.0

GPM

1.6-3.3

PSI

465-2520

HP

7.5

Electrical

460V / 3ph

Amps

35

Pump

Kärcher Axial

Model

HDS-E 3.3/25-4M Ef

Part No.

1.030-903.0

GPM

1.6-3.3

PSI

465-2520

HP

7.5

Electrical

575V / 3ph

Amps

28

Pump

Kärcher Axial

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.