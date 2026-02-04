HDS Upright Class Pressure Washer - HDS 1.7/12 U Ed
Compact, professional upright hot water pressure washer that is lightweight and easy to transport.
The Kärcher HDS 1.7/12 U Ed is an entry-level upright hot water pressure washer designed for the professional market. Powerful, robust and incredibly maneuverable, this unit is compact, light, and easy to transport. The HDS upright features a holding clip for the spray lance, power cord storage, nozzle compartment, accessory storage and tank lock, and includes support points for horizontal transport and a step trough for tipping the unit. Includes an integrated detergent injector, adjustable push handles and easy-to-fill tanks for operator convenience.
Features and benefits
Innovative upright designEffortless transport over landings or stairs. Large wheels for unpaved surfaces.
Fine-mesh water filterEfficiently protects high-pressure pump against contamination. Professional Air Purifier
Compact designSpace-saving storage and transport. Spill-proof pump and fuel tank for transport lying down. Ideal for small service vehicles.
Save time and energy with EASY!Force high-pressure guns and EASY!Lock quick-release locks.
- Work without straining your hands with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.7
|Operating pressure (psi)
|1200 - max. 1700
|Connected load (hp)
|2.3
|Color
|anthracite
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|144.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|162.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|24.3 x 24.3 x 39.1
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.