The Kärcher HDS 1.7/12 U Ed is an entry-level upright hot water pressure washer designed for the professional market. Powerful, robust and incredibly maneuverable, this unit is compact, light, and easy to transport. The HDS upright features a holding clip for the spray lance, power cord storage, nozzle compartment, accessory storage and tank lock, and includes support points for horizontal transport and a step trough for tipping the unit. Includes an integrated detergent injector, adjustable push handles and easy-to-fill tanks for operator convenience.