Pro Am HD Cleaning Accessories Kit
Take cleaning to the next level. This convenient accessory kit for the Pro Am HD includes three popular quick-connect attachments: a turbo nozzle, surface cleaner, and foam cannon.
Enhance your Pro Am HD cleaning experience with this optional accessory kit. This convenient collection includes three popular quick-connect attachments: a high-performing turbo nozzle, a 15-inch surface cleaner, and a foam nozzle to make pressure washing tasks easier. With this kit, your Pro Am HD becomes a versatile all-in-one solution, delivering professional power and precision for a wide range of cleaning tasks.