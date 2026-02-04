Power and Precision. Introducing the Pro Am HD cold water pressure washer. Stop wasting money on disposable washers from big box retailers, and choose a semi-pro model designed to handle your cleaning jobs, without breaking the bank. This washer is equipped with a robust Kärcher KXS gas engine, triplex professional-grade pump, unloader valve, and convenient onboard accessory storage, making it ideal for those just starting out. The durable welded steel frame has a removable handle for compact storage. The Pro Am HD offers versatile performance to tackle cleaning with precision and ease.