Pro Am HD Pressure Washer
The compact Pro Am HD cold water pressure washer is ideal for versatile, precise cleaning. A semi-pro model with a Kärcher KXS gas engine, triplex pump, unloader valve, and onboard storage.
Power and Precision. Introducing the Pro Am HD cold water pressure washer. Stop wasting money on disposable washers from big box retailers, and choose a semi-pro model designed to handle your cleaning jobs, without breaking the bank. This washer is equipped with a robust Kärcher KXS gas engine, triplex professional-grade pump, unloader valve, and convenient onboard accessory storage, making it ideal for those just starting out. The durable welded steel frame has a removable handle for compact storage. The Pro Am HD offers versatile performance to tackle cleaning with precision and ease.
Specifications
Technical data
|Operating pressure (psi)
|3500
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|2.4
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|84.9
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|84.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|22 x 21 x 40
Accessories
- Walk-behind floor sweeper: Standard
- High-pressure hose: 35 ft
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.