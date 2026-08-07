Innovative Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning results Replaceable brush crown for thorough cleaning of soles and shoe uppers. Drip-free application because water is automatically vacuumed during the cleaning process. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces. Replaceable brush crown for thorough cleaning of soles and shoe uppers. Drip-free application because water is automatically vacuumed during the cleaning process. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces.

Simple and convenient handling The system cleaning function prevents accessories from becoming dirty during cleaning applications. Hands stay clean and accessories can be stowed away immediately after use. Intuitive operation. The system cleaning function prevents accessories from becoming dirty during cleaning applications. Hands stay clean and accessories can be stowed away immediately after use. Intuitive operation.