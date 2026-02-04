Cleaning deep into the fibers with maximum freedom of movement – the SE 3-18 Compact spray extractor cleans textile surfaces powerfully and, above all, so that they're residue-free. Thanks to the compact design, the device is not only handy but can also be used when there's no power outlet nearby, due to the 18 V Battery Power battery (sold separately). This allows a vehicle interior to be cleaned in just 12 to 24 minutes. You thus remove dirt from car seats, floor mats and the trunk, as well as from garden furniture and upholstery inside your home – just as powerfully as with our corded spray extraction cleaners. The long and flexible suction hose with an inside cleaning agent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in difficult-to-access places. Even after cleaning, the spray extraction cleaner will impress you with its hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose, and thus prevents bacteria and odor buildup. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals includinglead and Diisononyl phthalate, which areknown to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .