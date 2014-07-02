Cloth set, 5 pieces
Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 extra wide high-quality cotton floor cloths.
Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 extra wide high-quality cotton floor cloths. The cloths are perfect for use in combination with the large floor nozzle for Kärcher steam cleaners. The robust steamer cloths are easy to attach to the floor nozzle, letting you work away. For the effective floor cleaning of all tiled, natural-stone, linoleum and PVC floors.
Features and benefits
High quality cotton floor cloth
- Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
- Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
- Machine wash 60 °C possible
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|white
|Weight (lb)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|18.9 x 10.6 x 0.2
Videos
Cleaning application
- Hard floors