Wet and dry floor nozzle
All-purpose plastic nozzle (1.38 in. (35 mm)) with 11.81 in. (300 mm) working width. With side rollers, brush strips (6.903-278.0) and squeegees (6.903-277.0). Only for NT vacuum cleaners.
For thorough wet and dry cleaning and for removing fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids: wet/dry floor nozzle in nominal size DN 35 and with a width of 300 millimetres for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The floor nozzle made of robust plastic has side rollers, brush strips and squeegees.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.7