Wet and dry floor nozzle

All-purpose plastic nozzle (1.38 in. (35 mm)) with 11.81 in. (300 mm) working width. With side rollers, brush strips (6.903-278.0) and squeegees (6.903-277.0). Only for NT vacuum cleaners.

For thorough wet and dry cleaning and for removing fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids: wet/dry floor nozzle in nominal size DN 35 and with a width of 300 millimetres for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The floor nozzle made of robust plastic has side rollers, brush strips and squeegees.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Color Black
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.7
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