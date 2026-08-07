Window Vac Microfiber Pads for Indoor Use
Machine-washable microfiber cloths for indoor window cleaning. Compatible with the spray bottles included with the WV1, WV6 and WV6 Premium, as well as the stand-alone Premium Spray Bottle.
Set of two replacement microfiber cloths for Kärcher WV Spray Bottle. Machine washable and reusable. Compatible with WV1, WV6 and WV6 Premium Window Vac spray bottles (NOT compatible with WV50 Spray Bottle). Also compatible with the Premium Spray Bottle that is sold separately. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. Genuine Kärcher Accessory. Made in Germany.
Features and benefits
Microfiber wiping cloth indoor
- For gleaming streak-free windows.
Hook-and-loop fastener
- Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the microfiber cloth can very easily and quickly be attached and removed.
Suitable for WV Premium Spray Bottle (2.633-129.0), as well as the spray bottles included with the WV 1, WV 6 and WV 6 Premium.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Fiber composition textile
|80 % Polyester; 15 % Polyamid
|Color
|white
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|2.8 x 10.8 x 1.2
Cleaning application
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Flat tiles
- Mirrors