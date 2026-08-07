Set of two replacement microfiber cloths for Kärcher WV Spray Bottle. Machine washable and reusable. Compatible with WV1, WV6 and WV6 Premium Window Vac spray bottles (NOT compatible with WV50 Spray Bottle). Also compatible with the Premium Spray Bottle that is sold separately. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. Genuine Kärcher Accessory. Made in Germany.