BDP 69/1800 LPG

Achieve brilliant, high-gloss floors with the BDP 69/1800 LPG burnisher. Features a Kawasaki engine and 27-inch cleaning path, allowing you to polish floors up to 34,000 sq. ft. per hour.

Kärcher's Lightning Burnishers have earned a reputation for being reliable and durable. A powerful Kawasaki engine drives the pad up to 1800 RPM for exceptional performance. A drop-in cylinder holder makes it easy to swap fuel containers. It is easy to use thanks to its tilt-back design combined with variable pad pressure with adjustable wheels. It is also highly productive, covering more ground with 34,000 ft2/hr. This workhorse line of equipment is widely used by cleaning personnel and professional contractors in the educational, institutional, retail, and grocery industries.

Specifications

Technical data

Pad speed (rpm) 1800
Operating noise level (dB(A)) 87
Drive type Pad-assist
Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr) 34000
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 229.3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 53 x 29
