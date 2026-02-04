BDP 69/1800 LPG
Achieve brilliant, high-gloss floors with the BDP 69/1800 LPG burnisher. Features a Kawasaki engine and 27-inch cleaning path, allowing you to polish floors up to 34,000 sq. ft. per hour.
Kärcher's Lightning Burnishers have earned a reputation for being reliable and durable. A powerful Kawasaki engine drives the pad up to 1800 RPM for exceptional performance. A drop-in cylinder holder makes it easy to swap fuel containers. It is easy to use thanks to its tilt-back design combined with variable pad pressure with adjustable wheels. It is also highly productive, covering more ground with 34,000 ft2/hr. This workhorse line of equipment is widely used by cleaning personnel and professional contractors in the educational, institutional, retail, and grocery industries.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pad speed (rpm)
|1800
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|87
|Drive type
|Pad-assist
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|34000
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|229.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|53 x 29
