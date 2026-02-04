Experience how the Chariot™ patented stand-on design improves your burnishing speed and quality. The Chariot™ 2 iGloss 20 easily fits into tight and busy areas thanks to its compact size and 360-degree mobility. Get the brilliant shine you are looking for with this model’s 2000 rpm pad driver, all with the lowest dBA in the industry. For indoor air quality, dust is collected in a convenient disposable bag. An intuitive function control system with preset cleaning settings simplifies training and provides more consistent cleaning results. On-board charging is available for AGM models, and can be used with any standard wall outlet.