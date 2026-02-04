The Lightning BDP 50/2000 W battery burnisher offers everything you need for efficient floor care, combining an onboard charger, variable speed control, a dust control filter, and automatic pad control adjustment in a robust package designed for a lower total cost of ownership. Its intuitive and straightforward user interface makes training quick and easy, while the innovative pad control technology automatically adjusts the burnishing head to changing floor conditions, significantly improving performance, extending pad lifespan, and delivering consistent single-pass results. Producing a high level of shine with just one pass, this quiet machine operates at only 67 dBA, making it ideal for daytime use, and provides three hours of run time on a single charge for real-world productivity.