Lightning BDP 50/2000 W + Wet
The Lightning BDP 50/2000 W burnisher with 228 Ah wet batteries delivers exceptional shine with features like an onboard charger, automatic pad control, and quiet operation for daytime use.
The Lightning BDP 50/2000 W battery burnisher offers everything you need for efficient floor care, combining an onboard charger, variable speed control, a dust control filter, and automatic pad control adjustment in a robust package designed for a lower total cost of ownership. Its intuitive and straightforward user interface makes training quick and easy, while the innovative pad control technology automatically adjusts the burnishing head to changing floor conditions, significantly improving performance, extending pad lifespan, and delivering consistent single-pass results. Producing a high level of shine with just one pass, this quiet machine operates at only 67 dBA, making it ideal for daytime use, and provides three hours of run time on a single charge for real-world productivity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pad speed (rpm)
|2000
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|67
|Drive type
|Pad-assist
|Battery run time (h)
|3
|Battery voltage (V)
|12
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|235
|Battery quantity
|3
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|26000
|max. Travel speed (mph)
|3.25
|Operating speed (mph)
|3.25
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|58 x 22 x 45
