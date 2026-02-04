Stationary Hot Water Generator Series - 9462 Model
Heating module used to "convert" a cold water pressure washer so it can provide hot water cleaning.
The 9400 heating module provides the flexibility to “convert” a cold water pressure washer into a hot water unit. By attaching the heating module to a cold water pressure washer the pressurized water is now heated to produce all the benefits of hot water cleaning. Uses fuel oil or diesel to heat the water using a high-efficiency, vertical heating coil. Equipped with a flow switch to control the burner.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|10
|Pressure (psi)
|3200
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|41 x 32 x 65
Find parts for 9462 Model
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.