EDI 4 Electric Ice Scraper
The EDI 4 electric ice scraper removes even stubborn ice from car windscreens in a single movement, thanks to its rotating disc and six sturdy plastic blades.
The EDI 4 electric ice scraper finally puts an end to the strenuous task of scraping ice off your windshield bit by bit. With its rotating disc and sturdy plastic blades, the ice scraper removes even stubborn ice from car windows effortlessly in a single movement. When the EDI 4 is in standby mode, apply slight pressure from above to make the ice removing disc start rotating and the ice will come off as if by magic. Should the blades become worn, the removal disc can be replaced without any tools (discs are available for replacement). The modern and compact design of the ice scraper, along with the protective cover, make it easy to handle and store. One battery charge is sufficient for several applications. The integrated LED flashes when the device needs to be charged. Wall charger included. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Rotating disc with sturdy plastic bladesThe impact-resistant removal disc takes off even stubborn ice effortlessly.
Attachment change is possibleThe removal disc can be replaced quickly and easily without any tools.
Powerful lithium-ion cellsOne battery charge is sufficient for several applications.
Easy handling
- Applying slight pressure from above makes the ice removal disc start to rotate.
LED light display on the device
- The integrated LED flashes when the device needs to be charged.
Includes protective cover and wall charger
- For safe handling/storage and recharging
Cleaning application
- Windshields
