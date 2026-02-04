K 3 Horizontal FJ
The K 3 Horizontal FJ pressure washer is our smallest K 3 model. It is ideal for cleaning dirt from patios, garden furniture and cars. Includes our popular Foam Jet nozzle.
With the small and space-saving K 3 Horizontal FJ pressure washer, dirt is a thing of the past. The pressure washer is perfect for occasional use around the home and gives a sparkling shine to small garden surfaces and patios, as well as garden furniture and even vehicles. The accessories include a foam jet that is suitable for the generation and application of powerful foam for the cleaning and care of cars, stone and wood surfaces and façades. With the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The Dirt Blaster with rotating pencil jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, while the pump is protected by a water filter – for a long lifetime. Thanks to its low weight and the practical integrated carrying handle, the K 3 Horizontal FJ can be easily transported to wherever it is needed. The Quick Connect system allows the high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 3 Horizontal FJ itself. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Accessory storage on the deviceThe hose, the spray lances, the trigger gun and the foam jet can be stored neatly and efficiently on the device itself.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Clean and tidyStore hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to attach, clicking quickly in and out of the device and gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1800
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.45
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|265
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|10.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|15.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15 x 7.8 x 10.4
Accessories
- Foam jet: 10.1 oz
- High-pressure spray gun: G 120 Q
- High-pressure hose: 20 ft
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
- Cable rewind
Videos
Accessories
Find parts for K 3 Horizontal FJ
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.