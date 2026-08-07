FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 10Litre

Highly concentrated everyday cleaner for floors and surfaces. With a high-wetting formulation for maximum cleaning performance and an intensely fresh fragrance.

The high-wetting formulation of the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 from Kärcher offers a wealth of advantages for thorough and gentle machine or manual maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant, hard and resilient (ESD) floors and surfaces. Thanks to the special surfactant combination, the versatile detergent is also particularly suitable for hydrophobic surfaces, such as PUR-coated floor coverings. It not only ensures an extra-high cleaning performance by effectively absorbing grease, oil and mineral contamination, but also ensures even, streak-free and fast drying. For efficient utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers, the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 is low-foaming and leaves a pleasant and long-lasting fragrance after cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic high concentration.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 10
Packaging unit (Unit) 1
pH 9
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 10.6
Product
  • Everyday cleaner for all water-resistant hard and resilient floors and surfaces
  • Very economical due to low dose of 0.25% to 1%
  • Powerful cleaning performance thanks to high wetting capability
  • Quick-drying
  • Streak-free cleaning
  • Low-foam formulation
  • Kind to the environment and material
  • Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 10Litre
FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 10Litre
FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 10Litre
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Application areas
  • Floor and surface cleaning
Accessories