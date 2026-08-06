For perfect cleaning results, just like the first time: the accessory kit enables the RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaner to clean like a new device. The kit contains spare parts, which are easy to change. This extends the service life of the RCV 2 and ensures an optimal cleaning performance, so every day is like the first day. The kit includes 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.