Accessory kit RVC 3
The accessory kit for the RVC 3 robotic vacuum cleaner contains 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.
Perfect cleaning results, day after day. With the accessory kit, the RVC 3 robotic vacuum cleaner cleans like a new device. The kit contains replacement parts that are easy to replace, thereby extending the lifetime of the RVC 3. It includes 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|6
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|200 x 70 x 233