Accessory kit RVC 3

The accessory kit for the RVC 3 robotic vacuum cleaner contains 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters. 

Perfect cleaning results, day after day. With the accessory kit, the RVC 3 robotic vacuum cleaner cleans like a new device. The kit contains replacement parts that are easy to replace, thereby extending the lifetime of the RVC 3. It includes 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 6
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 70 x 233