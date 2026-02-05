Robot vacuum cleaner with wiping function RVC 3
The intelligent RVC 3 with precise LiDAR navigation and practical app control cleans low-pile carpets and hard floors systematically and completely autonomously, even wet if necessary.
The intelligent RVC 3 robotic vacuum cleaner takes care of floor cleaning, systematically and independently cleaning hard floors and low-pile carpets. Dry dirt is reliably transported into the integrated dust container by the main and side brushes and the suction component. If necessary, the RVC 3 not only cleans dry, but can also pick up light dirt when damp, thus binding the dust more effectively. When the battery capacity decreases, the RVC 3 regularly recharges itself and always returns to the charging station after completing its work. The app sends the RVC 3 on an exploration tour and automatically creates a map of the rooms by scanning the surroundings (LiDAR). Individual cleaning parameters can be set for each room, for example, which rooms should be cleaned dry or wet or not at all. Additional sensors prevent the device from falling down stairs, for example. The RVC 3 can be conveniently started via the app, using a preset individual schedule or by pressing a button on the device. If the cleaning robot needs help, it will often tell you via voice output.
Features and benefits
Strong suction powerWith a powerful suction power of 15,000 Pa, most types of dirt – even peppercorns, peanuts and cereal flakes – can be removed efficiently. There are four different suction modes to choose from for every cleaning task. The combined cleaning action of the main and side brushes ensures particularly effective floor cleaning throughout the entire house.
Hair-free main and side brushThe RVC 3 Comfort has a special structure on the brush holder that prevents hair from getting tangled in the brushes. This reduces the amount of maintenance required by the user. The specially shaped side brush prevents hair from getting tangled in it. A special comb tooth structure effectively prevents hair from becoming tangled in the main brush.
Precise navigationWith fast, robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans and maps the rooms with precision, ensuring the best orientation for reliable cleaning trips even in the dark.
Wet mopping
- For even better cleaning results, the RVC 3 Comfort can also clean wet surfaces. If necessary, use the wiping unit with a microfibre cloth, fill the fresh water tank and you're ready to go.
- The robot can be used either for dry cleaning only, wet cleaning only, or both options together in combined cleaning mode.
- The 2-in-1 cleaning tank with a 240 ml dust container and 280 ml water tank is easy to use and quick to change.
Fall sensor
- The fall sensors reliably prevent the RVC 3 from falling down steps or drops, for example.
- The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the controller receives a signal triggering the robot to turn around.
Convenient app control with WLAN
- The app can be used to adapt many of the settings to match individual preferences.
- Using the app, you can configure the RVC 3 cleaning robot and control it from any location. Even if you're not at home.
- Information about the current device status and a display showing the current cleaning progress is available via the app.
Data protection and updates
- As a manufacturer based in Germany, Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements in this regard are met.
- The entire data transfer between the app on your smartphone and your robotic vacuum cleaner and mop runs via a cloud to servers located in Germany only.
- Regular updates improve and extend the performance of the robotic vacuum cleaner and app. This also means the security of the system is constantly updated to match current specifications.
Precise mapping with versatile customisation options
- The app can store multiple maps, e.g. for multiple floors.
- It is possible to define zones where you do not wish the robot to go and clean (e.g. cat scratcher, play areas in children's rooms or obstacles that the robot cannot bypass).
- Definition of selected areas which are to be cleaned multiple times, cleaned using an intensive cleaning mode or mopped with more water.
Adjustment of the cleaning parameters
- Definition of different cleaning parameters in the app, for individual areas of rooms (e.g. suction power or water volume, number of cleans per surface).
- You can schedule cleaning times and create cleaning plans via the app.
- The RVC 3 independently starts cleaning journeys based on scheduled dates/times.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery charging time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2,6
|Running time per charge (min)
|130
|Area performance (dependent on cleaning mode) (m²/h)
|45
|2-in-1 waste container (ml)
|240
|2-in-1 fresh water tank (ml)
|280
|Suction Power (Pa)
|max. 15000
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 67
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Robotic vacuum cleaner weight (incl. wiping unit and wiping cloth) (kg)
|2,8
|Weight, base station (kg)
|0,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,7
|Robotic vacuum cleaner height (mm)
|97
|Dimensions, charging station (L x W x H) (mm)
|146 x 66 x 101
Scope of supply
- Cleaning brush
- Side brush: 1 x
- Filter: 1 x
- Wiping unit
- Wiping cloth: 1 x
- 2-in-1 waste container including fresh water tank
- Charging station
Equipment
- autonomous cleaning
- Fall sensors
- operation using app
- Connection via WLAN
- Connection via Bluetooth
- smart services/features in the app
- Voice output
- Laser navigation system (LiDAR)
- Timer program: several timers possible
- Cleaning modes: Dry cleaning/ Wet cleaning/ Combination cleaning (wet and dry)
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Low-pile carpets