The intelligent RVC 3 robotic vacuum cleaner takes care of floor cleaning, systematically and independently cleaning hard floors and low-pile carpets. Dry dirt is reliably transported into the integrated dust container by the main and side brushes and the suction component. If necessary, the RVC 3 not only cleans dry, but can also pick up light dirt when damp, thus binding the dust more effectively. When the battery capacity decreases, the RVC 3 regularly recharges itself and always returns to the charging station after completing its work. The app sends the RVC 3 on an exploration tour and automatically creates a map of the rooms by scanning the surroundings (LiDAR). Individual cleaning parameters can be set for each room, for example, which rooms should be cleaned dry or wet or not at all. Additional sensors prevent the device from falling down stairs, for example. The RVC 3 can be conveniently started via the app, using a preset individual schedule or by pressing a button on the device. If the cleaning robot needs help, it will often tell you via voice output.