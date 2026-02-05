More time for the finer things in life: the intelligent RVC 3 Comfort robotic vacuum cleaner takes care of floor cleaning, systematically and independently cleaning hard floors and low-pile carpets. Dry dirt is reliably transported into the integrated dust container by the main and side brushes and the suction component. If necessary, the RVC 3 Comfort can vacuum light soiling with gentle wiping and thus bind dust more effectively. It uses LiDAR to scan its surroundings and automatically creates a map. Individual cleaning parameters can be set for each room via the app. Sensors prevent the device from falling down stairs, for example. The RVC 3 Comfort can be conveniently started via the app, using a preset schedule or by pressing a button on the device. If the cleaning robot needs help, it will often tell you via voice output. Once it has completed its task, or whenever necessary, it automatically returns to the suction station, where it automatically empties the dust container and recharges its battery.