Adapter T
Perfect for connecting to Kärcher Home & Garden high-pressure hoses fitted with a clip: The hose adapter for the telescopic spray lance.
The hose adapter enables the telescopic spray lance to be connected to a hose with a clip (without Quick Connect) quickly and easily.
Features and benefits
Adapter for telescopic spray lance trigger gun and hose (without Quick Connect)
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|131 x 28 x 35