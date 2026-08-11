Perfect for cleaning outdoor equipment: the accessories in the Adventure accessory bag are optimised for use with Kärcher OC 3 and OC 4 low-pressure washers and are ideal for anyone looking for a thorough yet gentle cleaning solution for use on the go. The Multi Jet combines four spray types in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head. If the water tank sometimes isn't enough, the suction hose can be used to draw water from other sources, such as a canister, bucket or stream. The versatile scrubbing brush is fitted to the trigger gun itself and removes stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly. Accessories can be stored neatly in the supplied bag, which is made from water-repellent fabric and even has space for additional small accessories. The accessories included are compatible with the Kärcher OC 3, OC 3 Plus and OC 4 low-pressure washers. The suction hose is not compatible with the OC 3 Foldable model.