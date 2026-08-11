Protected by a high-quality, ultra-robust, impact-resistant casing with IPX5 protection, our Kärcher Battery Power+ 36 V lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 7.5 Ah combines high performance and impressive endurance. Developed for Kärcher cleaning machines in the 36 V battery platform, the battery has a wide range of protective mechanisms. For instance, integrated voltage monitoring and overcurrent protection reliably prevent damage to cells caused by deep discharge, overvoltage or overcurrent. Efficient temperature management continuously monitors the battery temperature and ensures reliable heat regulation so that the maximum possible power can be delivered at all times. Thanks to the Real Time Technology, the remaining running time, charging time and charge level can always be read on an LCD display.