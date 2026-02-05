Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp 2SB
The KM 70/30 C manual sweeper for cleaning indoor and outdoor hard surfaces – the filter with suction, battery electric sweeping roller drive and side brush drive minimise dust and maximise convenience.
The KM 70/30 C manual sweeper is an effective and efficient solution for cleaning hard surfaces in- and outdoors. The sweeping roller, side brush and fan are battery-powered and significantly increase working comfort: users can sweep corners and hard-to-reach areas effortlessly with significantly less force required. The flat pleated filter with active suction reduces dust generation even when removing large quantities of fine dust, and keeps the working environment clean. The sweeper roller can be adjusted in six stages to adapt its cleaning performance to different surfaces. The practical shelf for additional equipment, such as buckets and litter pickers, makes work easier. Maintenance is also simple, with no tools needed to change the side brush and filter. The 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform delivers sufficient power in every situation. The exchangeable battery can be removed for easy transport. The battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of delivery.
Features and benefits
Exchangeable lithium-ion batteryThe battery run time can be selected according to the area to be cleaned. Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity. Displays the remaining battery run time when sweeping.
Flat pleated filter with active suctionReduces the amount of dust created and provides a clean working environment. Filter replacement without tools. The manual filter shaker ensures the best sweeping result, even with fine dust.
Practical storage areaAdditional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board. Increases efficiency and saves you the extra effort. Coarse dirt can be collected and disposed of with ease.
Push handle can be pivoted and adjusted to three positions
- The foldable push handle enables space-saving storage.
- Adjustable to different user heights.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Drive type
|Manual
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|3920
|Working width (mm)
|480
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|700
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|980
|Tank volume, gross/net (l)
|45 / 20
|Filter area (m²)
|0,6
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (h)
|max. 2 (7,5 Ah) / max. 1,6 (6,0 Ah)
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|33,5
|Package weight (kg)
|40,2
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Fine dust filter
Equipment
- Sweeper drive, electric
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Manual filter cleaning
- Foldable push handle
- Dustpan principle
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Foldable side brush
- Steplessly adjustable side brush
- Carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture