Chain PSW 18-20 Battery
Low vibrations and easy to replace: the chain for the 20 cm blade on the PSW 18-20 Battery pole saw achieves high-quality cuts every time.
The chain for the 20 cm bar on the PSW 18-20 Battery powered pole saw can be quickly and effortlessly attached thanks to the simple chain tensioning system. It achieves optimal cutting performance every time and is highly durable and versatile. The low vibration value of the chain is also impressive.
Features and benefits
High-quality chain
- Always achieve the highest quality cuts with the battery powered pole saw from Kärcher.
Replacing the chain is easy
- Replacing the chain with the simple chain tensioning system is effortless.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|silver
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|330 x 35 x 5
Application areas
- Branches