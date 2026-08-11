Cleaning pad set RCW 4
For optimal cleaning results: the high-quality microfibre cloth set for routine cleaning of windows and glass surfaces with the RCW 4 window cleaning robot.
The wiping cloth set contains 5 microfibre wiping cloths specially designed for the RCW 4 window cleaning robot. They are ideal for thoroughly cleaning windows, mirrors and all other smooth hard surfaces. Thanks to their exceptional absorbency, the cloths reliably absorb large amounts of water and loosened dirt, and effortlessly remove light soiling, too. The hook-and-loop fastening makes the wiping cloths particularly easy to attach and replace. They can be used on both sides and are machine washable at up to 40 °C without fabric softener.
Features and benefits
Wiping cloth with velcro fastening
- The microfibre wiping cloths remove dirt on smooth glass surfaces.
- Simple fastening and removal thanks to velcro attachment.
- Can be washed in the washing machine at up to 40 °C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|5
|Fabric fibre composition
|80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|300 x 60 x 60