The wiping cloth set contains 5 microfibre wiping cloths specially designed for the RCW 4 window cleaning robot. They are ideal for thoroughly cleaning windows, mirrors and all other smooth hard surfaces. Thanks to their exceptional absorbency, the cloths reliably absorb large amounts of water and loosened dirt, and effortlessly remove light soiling, too. The hook-and-loop fastening makes the wiping cloths particularly easy to attach and replace. They can be used on both sides and are machine washable at up to 40 °C without fabric softener.