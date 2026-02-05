Windw cleaning robot RCW 4
The RCW 4 window cleaning robot effortlessly cleans large, hard-to-reach and frameless windows and ensures streak-free cleanliness thanks to continuous cloth moistening.
The RCW 4 window cleaning robot replaces manual cleaning of large and hard-to-reach windows and ensures a clear view. Thanks to powerful vacuum technology, it guarantees a secure hold on all smooth surfaces, including mirrors and shower cabins. Even frameless glass surfaces are cleaned quickly and reliably thanks to systematic navigation with four sensors for frame, object and edge detection. For best results, the microfibre wiping cloth is continuously and precisely moistened with cleaning solution by six pump-operated spray nozzles. Direct moistening prevents droplet formation and wind drift. Four automatic cleaning modes and one manual mode can be selected depending on the degree of contamination and conveniently controlled via remote control. LED signals and voice output provide precise information about the device status, for example when the detergent tank is empty. The RM 503 window cleaning agent provided reliably removes dirt, dries without leaving streaks and allows rain to roll off more quickly for long-lasting cleanliness. And even in the event of a power failure, the RCW 4 stays attached to the glass thanks to its emergency battery and safety cable.
Features and benefits
Systematic navigationSystematically cleans the entire area without forgetting anything. The direction of travel changes automatically when the mower comes into contact with obstacles. Automatically returns to the start position.
Automatic detergent applicationSix pump-operated spray nozzles continuously moisten the wiping cloth. No dripping or drifting of the spray jet. The window cleaning agent supplied ensures a streak-free shine and allows rain to run off more quickly – delaying resoiling.
Sensors for detecting frameless windows and glass surfacesReliable detection of window frames and other obstacles. The four corner sensors also detect the edges of frameless glass surfaces and adjust the navigation accordingly.
High safety standard
- Safe hold thanks to reliable vacuum technology and additional safety system.
- Additional protection thanks to an integrated emergency battery that keeps the window cleaning robot securely attached to the window pane even in the event of a power failure.
Smart remote control for easy operation and monitoring
- 4 automatic modes for efficient handling of every cleaning task: quick cleaning, intensive cleaning, spot cleaning and polishing.
- Manual control is also possible.
Intuitive user interface
- ON/OF button for simple use.
- Feedback and error messages via easy-to-read LED display.
- Always well informed: important information or the current status is announced via voice output.
Microfibre wiping cloth
- The soft microfibres of the cloth optimally take in the dirt.
- Can be washed in the washing machine at up to 40 °C.
- The hook-and-loop fixing makes it extremely quick and easy to change the wiping cloth.
Specifications
Technical data
|Detergent tank volume (ml)
|150
|Cleaning performance (m²/min)
|0,4
|Suction Power (Pa)
|3000
|Maximum suction power (Pa)
|5000
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 77
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Window size (W x H) (cm)
|40 x 40
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|264 x 256 x 72
Scope of supply
- Remote control
- Filling bottle
- Wiping cloth: 3 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Window cleaner RM 503, 125 ml
Equipment
- Fast cleaning mode
- Intensive cleaning mode
- Spot cleaning mode
- Finishing mode
- Manual cleaning mode
- Sensors for frameless glass surfaces
- Voice output
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Hook-and-loop fastening for wiper cloth
- Safety rope
Videos
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Large, hard-to-reach glass surfaces
- Frameless glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Smooth surfaces