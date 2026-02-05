The RCW 4 window cleaning robot replaces manual cleaning of large and hard-to-reach windows and ensures a clear view. Thanks to powerful vacuum technology, it guarantees a secure hold on all smooth surfaces, including mirrors and shower cabins. Even frameless glass surfaces are cleaned quickly and reliably thanks to systematic navigation with four sensors for frame, object and edge detection. For best results, the microfibre wiping cloth is continuously and precisely moistened with cleaning solution by six pump-operated spray nozzles. Direct moistening prevents droplet formation and wind drift. Four automatic cleaning modes and one manual mode can be selected depending on the degree of contamination and conveniently controlled via remote control. LED signals and voice output provide precise information about the device status, for example when the detergent tank is empty. The RM 503 window cleaning agent provided reliably removes dirt, dries without leaving streaks and allows rain to roll off more quickly for long-lasting cleanliness. And even in the event of a power failure, the RCW 4 stays attached to the glass thanks to its emergency battery and safety cable.