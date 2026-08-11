Fast battery recharger Battery Power+ 36/60

Charge all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power and Kärcher Battery Power+ lithium-ion batteries with max. 6 A charging current: Quick charger with LED operating status indicator. Easy wall mounting.

Features and benefits
Fast battery recharger Battery Power+ 36/60: Compatibility
Compatibility
Charges all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power and Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable batteries.
Fast battery recharger Battery Power+ 36/60: Powerful quick charger
Powerful quick charger
Makes possible short charging times.
Fast battery recharger Battery Power+ 36/60: Modern, slim and compact machine design
Modern, slim and compact machine design
Simple handling.
Wall mount
  • For clean attachment of the charger to the wall.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
battery charge time with fast charger 36 V / 6.0 Ah Battery Power+ battery:
45 min (80 %) / 76 min (100 %)

36 V / 7.5 Ah Battery Power+ battery:
58 min (80 %) / 92 min (100 %)

36 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery:
40 min (80 %) / 68 min (100 %)
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 192 x 137 x 82
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