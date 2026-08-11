The filter kit for the mattress cleaner guarantees consistently high hygienic cleaning performance. The two-stage filtration system, which is ensured by the interaction of the foam filter in the dust container and the separate motor protection filter, plays an essential role here. The foam filter first reliably absorbs larger particles. This effective pre-filtering effectively protects the filter behind it against rapid clogging. The result is consistently high suction power without any noticeable drop in performance during the cleaning process. In addition, the double filter barrier reduces wear on the device motor. The downstream motor protection filter traps even the finest dust particles, providing reliable protection for the motor. This protective mechanism significantly increases the durability of the mattress vacuum cleaner. To ensure full functionality in the long term, it is recommended that both the foam filter and the motor protection filter be cleaned after each use.