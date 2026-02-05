Fine filter
For clean air and long-lasting, powerful performance from your battery-powered vacuum cleaner: filters the finest particles from the air and protects the motor.
As an integral part of the advanced, multi-stage filter system, consisting of a coarse, fine and HEPA filter, this fine filter effectively removes the smallest dust particles before they even reach the HEPA filter. This ensures maximum cleanliness and a healthier indoor climate. For a consistently optimum performance, we recommend cleaning the filter regularly by shaking out coarse dust and using a soft brush if necessary. Replace the fine filter every six months to keep the suction power high.
Features and benefits
High-quality filter material
- Ensures maximum pick-up of particles, and consequently more thorough cleaning and purer air in your home.
Optimised fit
- Enables quick and uncomplicated filter replacement without wasting time.
Easy cleaning by shaking out or brushing off
- Saves time and effort when maintaining the battery-powered vacuum cleaner.
Protects the motor from dust and from wear and tear
- Extends the lifetime of the battery-powered vacuum cleaner and ensures consistently high suction power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|50 x 50 x 119