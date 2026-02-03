The VCS 3 Nano cordless vacuum cleaner is a compact and powerful assistant for everyday cleaning. Thanks to intelligent dirt detection, the suction power is automatically adjusted to the level of dirt to ensure efficient cleaning and the best possible battery runtime. The Clean Control Display provides information about the current cleaning mode and the level of dirt. Featuring modern BLDC motor technology and optimised sealing of the floor nozzle, it guarantees excellent dust pick-up on all surfaces. The LED lighting on the floor nozzle makes even the finest dirt visible. The 180° swivel joint offers high manoeuvrability and glides smoothly around furniture and into corners. The multi-stage HEPA filter system, which reliably traps 99.9 percent (tested as per EN IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023) of the vacuumed particles, ensures clean exhaust air, making the VCS 3 Nano an ideal choice for allergy sufferers. At less than 79 dB, vacuuming can be quiet as a whisper, ideal for households with children or pets. USB-C charging for added convenience and flexibility; plus, the device can be stored in the wall bracket to save space.