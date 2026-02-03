Battery-power vacuum cleaner VCS 3 Nano Complete
The VCS 3 Nano cordless vacuum cleaner – the compact and powerful assistant for a clean home with innovative dirt detection, intelligent suction power regulation and LED lighting.
The VCS 3 Nano cordless vacuum cleaner is a compact and powerful assistant for everyday cleaning. Thanks to intelligent dirt detection, the suction power is automatically adjusted to the level of dirt to ensure efficient cleaning and the best possible battery runtime. The Clean Control Display provides information about the current cleaning mode and the level of dirt. Featuring modern BLDC motor technology and optimised sealing of the floor nozzle, it guarantees excellent dust pick-up on all surfaces. The LED lighting on the floor nozzle makes even the finest dirt visible. The 180° swivel joint offers high manoeuvrability and glides smoothly around furniture and into corners. The multi-stage HEPA filter system, which reliably traps 99.9 percent (tested as per EN IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023) of the vacuumed particles, ensures clean exhaust air, making the VCS 3 Nano an ideal choice for allergy sufferers. At less than 79 dB, vacuuming can be quiet as a whisper, ideal for households with children or pets. USB-C charging for added convenience and flexibility; plus, the device can be stored in the wall bracket to save space.
Features and benefits
Auto-sense technologyIntelligent dirt detection optimises cleaning performance in auto mode. This mode automatically detects the amount of dirt and adjusts the suction power accordingly in three stages.
Clean Control DisplayThe display provides constant updates on the cleaning process and the device status – including the cleaning mode, the degree of dirt on the floor (when in auto mode) and the battery status. In auto mode, the display uses a colour code to indicate the degree of dirt: turquoise for none to little, blue for medium and purple for heavy soiling.
180° swivel joint and LED lightingThe VCS 3 Nano moves effortlessly around any obstacle and lights up even the darkest corners – for thorough cleaning without compromise.
Ultra-lightweight and compact
- Weighing only approx. 2.3 kg in total, it takes the strain out of cleaning, especially up stairs or overhead.
- In hand-held vacuum cleaner mode, it’s lighter still – weighing only approx. 1.4 kg without accessories.
HEPA power for over 99.9% filtration
- Breathe freely: with the HEPA filter keeping indoor air clean and healthy.
- Traps 99.9% of particles (tested according to EN IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023) – ideal for allergy sufferers.
- For a hygienic and clean home – free from dust and allergens.
Efficient turbo brush
- Cutting-edge floor nozzle technology with electric drive for thorough cleaning performance on every type of floor.
- The perfectly designed seal ensures maximum suction power and efficient dirt removal – even when faced with stubborn dirt.
- Picks up pet hair, dust and coarse dirt from carpets, hard floors and upholstery with ease.
High-speed BLDC motor – powerful and durable
- Impressive cleaning performance thanks to high speeds and optimum suction power.
- Brushless drive for durability and reliability – increasing the service life of your vacuum cleaner.
Relatively quiet operation (max. 79 dB)
- Ideal for households with children and pets – no unnecessary disruption from noise.
Three cleaning modes – flexible and efficient
- In eco!mode, the device uses half the energy of auto mode and delivers up to 50 min runtime.
- Auto mode for automatic adjustment of suction power.
- Boost mode for maximum power on stubborn dirt – for sparkling clean results.
USB-C connection and extensive equipment
- Compatible with most battery chargers thanks to the USB-C connection.
- The right accessory for every cleaning task, be it the crevice nozzle, the soft furniture brush or the upholstery nozzle.
- The wall bracket for space-saving storage – ideal for small flats and cramped spaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|600
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / approx. 50 Normal mode: / approx. 20 Boost mode: / approx. 10
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|240
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1100 x 250 x 224
Scope of supply
- HEPA filter type: HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1882:1998)
- High efficiency filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Universal floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Soft dusting brush
- Accessories holder
- Small wall bracket
Equipment
- Battery charger: 5 V - 12 V USB-C charging cable + adapter (1 piece each)
- Bagless filter system
- Upholstery nozzle
- Dust sensor
Videos
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Stairs