Interchangeable attachment car & bike for WB 130
Perfect cleaning of cars and motorbikes: The interchangeable Car & Bike microfibre attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.
The innovative wash brush attachment made from soft microfibre is attached to the brush disc with a hook-and-loop fastener and can be washed separately in a washing machine at up to 60 °C. The interchangeable Car & Bike attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush is particularly suitable for the gentle cleaning of cars and motorbikes.
Features and benefits
Innovative microfibre attachment with hook-and-loop fastener
- Machine-washable up to 60 °C.
- The attachment is ready for use again quickly and without any great effort.
Particularly gentle cleaning
- Ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as paint.
Optional accessories
- More versatility for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.
Specifications
Technical data
|Fabric fibre composition
|75% polyester, 25% polyamide
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|119 x 119 x 52
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters