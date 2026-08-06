Multi-surface roller KFL 1, FCV 2, FCV 3

Multi-surface roller for gentle cleaning and care of all floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for the KFL 1, FCV 2 and FCV 3 vacuum mops.

Simply clean: the multi-surface roller for the Kärcher KFL 1, FCV 2 and FCV 3 vacuum mops ensures gentle cleaning and maintenance of all floors – even parquet. The high-quality multi-surface roller is lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing.

Features and benefits
100 % high-quality microfibres
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
Particularly clean
  • Hygienic working in various application fields (sanitary area, kitchen, fittings, etc.)
  • In combination with the two-tank system used in the Kärcher vacuum mops, they reliably eliminate up to 99% of all bacteria from the floor – as proven in laboratory testing.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 247 x 132 x 60
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Sealed parquet