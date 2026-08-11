Your perfect partner for patio cleaning: the four-part roller brush set is available as an accessory for the PCL 6 and is ideal for thorough yet gentle cleaning of smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs. Dirt such as organic growth or moss is removed effortlessly. The roller brushes can be exchanged easily without the need for any tools. Not suitable for paving stones, dog-bone pavers, asphalt and exposed aggregate concrete.