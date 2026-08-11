PCL 6 roller brushes for stone surfaces
Set of four roller brushes for quick cleaning of smooth fine-pored stone tiles and slabs in outside areas with the PCL 6 patio cleaner.
Your perfect partner for patio cleaning: the four-part roller brush set is available as an accessory for the PCL 6 and is ideal for thorough yet gentle cleaning of smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs. Dirt such as organic growth or moss is removed effortlessly. The roller brushes can be exchanged easily without the need for any tools. Not suitable for paving stones, dog-bone pavers, asphalt and exposed aggregate concrete.
Features and benefits
Uniform and thorough cleaning of smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs in outside areas
Bristle material specially adapted to the cleaning task
- Not suitable for paving stones, dog-bone pavers, asphalt and exposed aggregate concrete.
Good area performance and optimised brush profile for cleaning smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|134 x 100 x 100
Application areas
- Patios (smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs)
- Balconies (smooth and fine-pored stone tiles and slabs)
- Moss