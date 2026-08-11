Perfect for cleaning and grooming dogs: the accessories in the Pet accessory bag are optimised for use with Kärcher OC 3 and OC 4 low-pressure washers for the gentle yet effective cleaning of four-legged friends. The specially developed pet brush with silicone massage nubs gets even the most stubborn dirt out of their fur. The cone jet nozzle cleans dirty fur and mucky paws particularly gently and carefully. The fluffy microfibre cloth absorbs a lot of water, feels good on the dog's coat and does not leave any unpleasant odours. Accessories can be stored neatly in the supplied bag, which is made from water-repellent fabric and even has space for additional small accessories.